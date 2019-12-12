LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a hearing held today at the Commonwealth's capital, the current Kentucky Board of Education had filed a motion to prevent Gov. Andy Beshear's Executive Order to reorganize the board.

They wanted to stop Governor Beshear's executive order following through on a campaign promise to boot the Commissioner of Education, Doctor Wayne Lewis, by reorganizing the board.

The hope was the suit would stall that new board from meeting tomorrow morning.

Attorneys for Gov. Beshear argued Supreme Court rulings in Bevin vs Beshear cases makes this okay.

Gov. Beshear appointed former State Senator David Karem of Louisville to be the chair of the new board.

"On my first day in office, I replaced the Kentucky Board of Education because we must have a board and commissioner that value public education. Today, in his order, Judge Wingate pointed out that the Supreme Court has already ruled that a governor has this authority. Let’s move together as one Commonwealth to commence a national search for the very best commissioner of education," Gov. Andy Beshear said via email.

