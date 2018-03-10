FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has appointed an independent counsel to look into allegations against Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

In August, State Board of Elections Executive Director Jared Dearing, issued a nine-page letter and accused Grimes of violating a consent decree from a federal court and improperly accessing the list of registered voters and poll workers, among other charges.

However, the bipartisan State Board of Elections unanimously upheld her right to oversee the board and said she has the right to access voter rolls.

Grimes has denied all of Dearing's allegations and Grimes' spokesperson released a statement saying:

"The State Board of Elections and the Secretary of State's office will be fully cooperative as we continue to work with our county boards of elections toward another successful election in November."

