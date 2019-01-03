LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 150, the Constitutional carry bill, by a vote of 60-37.

The bill passed out of the State Senate in February, and S.B. 150 now heads to the desk of Governor Matt Bevin his signature.

This bill would allow the carrying of a concealed weapon in Kentucky without a permit requirement.

