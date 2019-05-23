INDIANA (WHAS11) -- You've probably seen them flying around Kentuckiana, new help may be on the way for farmers worried about Black Vultures attacking their livestock.

Indiana 9th Congressman, Trey Hollingsworth, is trying to remove Federal protections on the birds that have been known to attack newborn cattle and other small animals.

The birds will look for easy prey, blinding them to disable them then finishing off the kill. Federal law prevents farmers from doing much to defend their defenseless calves meaning that they have to all but sit back and watch not only a young cow die but take the financial hit.

The Southern Indiana Republican, Hollingsworth, tried to get that Federal protection lifted through the Farm Bill last year but the final plan did not include his idea.

Today he told WHAS11 that he'll soon introduce the "Livestock Protection Act" allowing cattle farmers across the country to apply for a permit to take out a Black Vulture if it were threatening their animals.

“Right now, those who have livestock have to go and demonstrate to Fish and Wildlife that they have been harmed by black vultures already this season," explained Rep. Hollingsworth. “So, in other words, they have to lose a calf to a black vulture before they can kill a black vulture that is terrorizing their livestock. This changes that process.”

Congressman Hollingsworth said that it was a town hall in Washington County where he first heard of concerns. And despite the 9th District Republican now being in the minority party, he feels there is enough bipartisan support to move his plan forward.

Hollingsworth hopes to introduce the final language next week.

