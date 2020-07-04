BENTON, Kentucky — News outlets report that a Confederate flag recently put up on a flagpole outside a Kentucky courthouse has drawn criticism.

Marshall County Commissioner Justin Lamb says members of the local chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans paid for the flag and raised it in front of the government building in Benton.

Lamb says it's flying solo to recognize April as Confederate History Month, but it could eventually be part of a permanent Civil War monument that may also contain a Union flag.

Since its installation, officials including a former Marshall County sheriff and a Louisville NAACP leader have joined community members in questioning the installation.

