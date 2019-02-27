FRANKFORT, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- A bill that would allow the carrying of a concealed weapon in Kentucky, without a permit, is headed towards its final vote.

But it came with heated debate on Wednesday.

“So, I cannot in good conscience vote for a bill that removes the training requirement to carry concealed,” Rep. Jason Nemes (R-District 33) said.



Middletown Republican Nemes said he had his concealed weapon on his hip during the testimony of S.B. 150. Still, he argued that the second amendment is not under attack in this Kentucky General Assembly as he voted no.

It passed 12 to eight with three Republicans recording "pass" votes, meaning they would neither vote for or against, instead they will let the process play out to the full House.



The House sponsor, Savannah Maddox, sat with conservative commentator John Lott to introduce the plan he claims will help those who cannot now afford the cost of a permitting process.



"Basically poor individuals and more minorities are going to be more likely to carry as a result to changing this law than you saw previously, people who are most likely victims of violent crimes will have a chance with this law that they wouldn’t have had previously to protect themselves,” John Lott, who supports Senate Bill 150, said.

The committee room was packed with members of Moms Demand Action, one of whom brought a display of her late 21-year-old son who she says was caught in the crossfire between two groups in a Lexington park.





"The photo I share is not what any parent wants to share,” Anita Franklin, with Moms Demand Action, said. “I would rather share a photo of him graduating from college or a picture of him at his wedding. Not a picture of him lying in his coffin. Each time there is an act of gun violence we are revictimized, whether we know the people involved or not.”



With the Republican majority divided, to a point, the big question now is whether the bill will get enough support to face a full vote in the House.



Maddox said she believes they will get a full House vote but feels other Republicans who didn’t support the bill were poorly informed.

“They are poorly informed of the issue and I intend to use the next couple of days to get them up to speed,” Maddox said.

Judging by the concerns voiced by some on the right today, she has her work cut out for her especially considering the majority of the General Assembly's work needs to be finished by the end of next week.