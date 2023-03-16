'Compassion': Kentucky Senate passes medical marijuana bill

Supporters of the bill said it is time for Kentucky to join the 37 other states that allow medical marijuana while those opposed said the cons outweigh the benefits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Senate has passed the medical marijuana bill, and it had its first reading in the House Thursday.

Supporters of the bill said it is time for Kentucky to join the 37 other states in the nation that allow medical marijuana. Several who had previously opposed the proposed legislation threw their support behind the bill.

"On behalf of those who suffer and can find some relief. I've come to this decision and people have asked me, why? Because they know I'm a stubborn guy. 'Why did you change your mind?' One word: compassion," Republican Sen. Damon Thayer said.

However, those who still oppose it said the cons of legalizing marijuana outweigh its benefits.

"This product is a violation of federal law. It's a drug, not a medicine. In the end, it's about this: money," Republican Sen. Gary Boswell said.

Since the House read it for the first time Thursday, the bill now has a chance to pass after the veto session.

KY Senate passes #MedicalMarijuana by a vote of 26 to 11.@WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/mQLDrHKqHF — John Charlton (@JCharltonNews) March 16, 2023

