Kentucky governor signs child abuse prevention bill into law

Gov. Andy Beshear signed the bill on the first day of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Norton Children's Hospital planted pinwheels to raise awareness.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill providing more support for children who have suffered abuse or neglect Friday.

The new law allows the state to open cases earlier when children are considered at "moderate risk" of being removed from a home.

It also lets foster kids stay in the system longer if they want to allowing them to keep certain benefits.

Kentucky is ranked fifth in the nation for the number of child abuse cases reported.

The latest national report shows that about 17 out of every 1,000 children in the commonwealth experience some type of maltreatment.

In an effort to bring more awareness, employees and community members planted pinwheels at Norton Children's Hospital Friday. April is known as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The pinwheel is a national symbol of child abuse prevention.

Pediatrician Nick Miles said child abuse is hidden, but people like teachers, neighbors, aunts and uncles can help recognize it.

“Its people these children know that are going to be able to recognize the problem and get these kids the help they need,” said Miles.

He hopes the pinwheels will be a reminder to pay closer attention to the children in their lives.

