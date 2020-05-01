LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshman state Rep. Charles Booker has announced his decision to run for U.S. Senate in 2020.

The Louisville native joins fellow Democrats Amy McGrath and Mike Broihier in filing paperwork to try to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell has held his seat since 1985 — the same year Booker was born. Booker has represented the 43rd District in Kentucky's State of Representatives for the past year.

In a November rally, Booker spoke about the "movement" he wants to inspire, discussing topics like Medicare and Universal Basic Income.

“My entire life he's been exploiting us”, Charles Booker said of McConnell. “He's treated Kentucky like a poker chip that is disposable to him.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.