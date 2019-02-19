FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky could be stepping towards another cutting-edge waiver, which could mean changes to your health insurance.

State leaders were the first to take on the health insurance waiver a couple of years ago to deal with the expansion of Obamacare

Thirteen-32 was the number mentioned after a closed-door roundtable on Feb. 19 that saw former Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Rick Santorum in the Commonwealth talking healthcare waivers.





"One of the reasons we came here is because Governor Bevin has been a leader on that so we thought, frankly, he was an easy mark because he really cares about this and wants to innovate so we thought we'd come to some place that would be receptive to our message,” Santorum said.

Santorum and the Heritage Foundation urged Bevin to take advantage of new rules by the Trump Administration that they claim would lower premiums for those on the Obamacare individual market.

They say it allows states to file for block grants to create high-risk pools, therefore removing some of the highest cost users from individual markets and lowering overall premiums.

Governor Bevin insists that without innovation, the word "coverage" doesn't matter.





"it is of no value. If, it doesn't result in better health outcomes,” Bevin said. “If it is not actually helping people get healthier, what's the point? Spending money and going away for those who have their own coverage feeling good that those poor people have coverage? Coverage means nothing If it doesn't create access and that access doesn't result in better health outcomes.”







“So, a lot of this issue about coverage is overblown. It's what kind of care do you have access to, what kind of doctors do you have access to, what kind of clinics do you have access to and the reality is that a lot of these government programs are so poorly run that you don't get access and you don't get care and you don't get quality,” Santorum said.





The talks, we're told, are in such early stages that it could be 2021 before any waiver was applied for and there was no explanation of costs or who would be placed in the high-risk pool.

