'I'm so honored and so grateful': Cassie Chambers Armstrong projected winner of state Senate seat

The current Louisville Metro Councilmember will fill U.S. Representative Morgan McGarvey's seat. Armstrong, a Democrat, says she is ready to work across the aisle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The results are in; with 77% of the vote, Cassie Chambers Armstrong is the projected winner of Kentucky's 19th Senate District.

The current Louisville Metro Councilmember will fill U.S. Representative Morgan McGarvey's seat. The freshman congressman vacated the seat when he won his race for Kentucky's 3rd U.S. District in November.

"I'm so honored and so grateful to the voters of the 19th senate district for their support,” Chambers Armstrong said at her watch party.

Despite the Republican-dominated legislature, Chambers Armstrong, a democrat, is ready to work across the aisle.

“My time on Metro Council has convinced me that we can still do big things in a bipartisan way,” she said. “I have worked very closely and successfully with my Republicans counterparts on metro council and I have no intention of stopping now when I get to Frankfort.”

Some of those goals include creating universal Pre-K, affordable childcare, and investing in public schools.

McGarvey also attended Armstrong's watch party, eager to pass the torch.

“She's learned the importance of making sure you're standing up for your values, for what you believe in, but doing it in a way that builds coalitions,” he said. “When you're a legislative body, you've got to find other people, other allies to push what you want to get done across the finish line.”

Misty Glin, Chambers Armstrong’s Republican opponent, also focused on education. Her goals included anti-bullying, safety, and parents’ rights.

She said she knew the seat has been historically blue, but she's proud of her campaign.

“If you email me, I email you back. If you Facebook me, I Facebook you back. I'm very open,” Glin said. “I go to every event I'm ever invited to and I want people to understand that as a government official, we should work for you, not the other way around.”

After the results are certified, Chambers Armstrong’s Metro Council District 8 seat is next to be filled.

About 10% of District 19's 100,000 people voted. That includes absentee, early, and in-person voting.

