Kentucky AG seeks to block all of Beshear's COVID-19 orders

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the motion is not about Gov. Andy Beshear's policies, but 'making sure he follows the law.'

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a motion Wednesday asking the Boone Circuit Court judge to prohibit Gov. Andy Beshear from issuing or enforcing any executive orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, Cameron said the motion is not about Beshear's policies, but "about making sure he follows the law." The AG said judges at every level have found constitutional problems with his orders.

Beshear, however, called Cameron's motion "scary and reckless" in a tweet Thursday morning.

"With no rules, there is no chance of getting kids back to school, we will lose over $10 billion in our economy and many Kentuckians will die," Beshear tweeted. "I hope everyone understands how scary and reckless this is."

Cameron previously filed a motion asking the Scott County Circuit Court judge to consider whether Beshear's mask mandate follows state law.

The Scott County judge previously entered a restraining order against Beshear's executive orders after Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Evans Orchard filed a lawsuit alleging the governor's orders were unconstitutional.

Beshear has maintained that his orders are about safety, saying mandates should not be politicized.

"This shouldn't be political," Beshear said during his announcement July 9. "The AG in Kentucky is the only AG in the country suing their governor over these restrictions."

In the motion, Cameron's office calls the governor's orders "an arbitrary and unreasonable burden" on people's rights. The motion also said only Beshear and his appointees are making judgement, saying the governor has not worked with his office or the General Assembly on his orders.

"Across the country, Governors are collaborating with elected leaders from both parties to make sure that COVID-19 restrictions balance public health with the law," Cameron tweeted. "This Governor should do the same."

