FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican Daniel Cameron has been sworn in as the first African American in Kentucky history to serve as its attorney general.

Cameron took the oath of office during a ceremony Tuesday in the attorney general's office at the state Capitol.

Cameron is a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The 34-year-old becomes the first Republican in 70 years to serve as the state's top prosecutor.

Cameron defeated Democrat Greg Stumbo in November. He took office a few weeks early when his predecessor, Gov. Andy Beshear, appointed him to serve the remainder of his term.

