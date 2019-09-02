RICHMOND, Va. — The head of Virginia's House of Delegates is calling for the resignation of Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox said in a statement Saturday that Fairfax's ability to govern has been "permanently impaired" by "multiple, serious credible allegations" of sexual assault made recently by two women.

The Virginia Democrats also joined calls for Fairfax's departure. They released a statement via Twitter and said: "it has become clear he can longer fulfill the duties and responsibilities of his post."

The statement said that Fairfax "deserves due process" but it's in the "best interest of the Commonwealth that he goes through this process as a private citizen."

Earlier this week, a college professor accused Fairfax of assaulting her at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. A second woman came forward on Friday, accusing Fairfax of rape. Fairfax has emphatically denied both allegations and said he won't resign.

RELATED: Second woman accuses Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of 2000 sexual assault while at Duke University

The Republican Cox is third in line should Gov. Ralph Northam resign over a racist yearbook photo that surfaced last week. Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring - who is also embroiled in a racist controversy - are ahead of Cox.