FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon announced results of a month special examination into KentuckyWired, a statewide broadband project okayed by lawmakers in 2014 and signed by Governor Steve Beshear.

The Republican Auditor claims that taxpayers will be responsible for nearly $1.5B over 30 years, they had been promised that the plan would cost them $30M when it passed in 2014.

KentuckyWired was billed as a way to increase broadband access across the Commonwealth. Those pitching the idea said private investment and companies would pay much of the cost. It was a promise to bring more reliable internet, especially to areas with little to no access. That plan was to link government agencies, including schools, to a fiber backbone.

Private investment was to cover much of the cost and would open opportunities for businesses and private citizens.

But years after the project began, questions began being raised as to why much of the project was not complete and how the money has been spent.

“When KentuckyWired was announced by the prior administration, Kentuckians were told they would only be responsible for a $30 million investment approved by the General Assembly in 2014, and the majority of funding would come from private investment. What we now find is that, between what has been paid out thus far, what has been bonded, and what we have been obligated to by former leaders, taxpayers are responsible for 93 percent of the total cost for KentuckyWired," said Auditor Harmon.

Auditor Harmon said that his team will forward their findings to the Executive Branch Ethics Commission. They intend to continue looking into a timeframe from 2014 through September of 2015 when project agreements were signed.

The auditor’s office reported that the special examination also uncovered:

• Significant changes were made that placed the burden on taxpayers during a lengthy and unorthodox procurement process between late 2014 and late 2015. The proposal made to the state included private funding and greater responsibility in key areas on the private sector. However, in late 2015, Beshear administration officials signed agreements with less favorable terms and committed taxpayers to essentially all project costs.

• Forty-five percent of expected revenue needed to support the project will not be available from K-12 schools. State officials proceeded despite being warned in writing by the Kentucky Department of Education these funds would not be available. Other warnings were given to officials that they ignored prior to signing contracts in 2015.

• The state is increasingly relying on speculative wholesale revenues from the network to fund the project. Revenue models call for steadily increasing rates to be charged for use of the network. Also, a portion of the state’s share of wholesale revenues will be distributed to The Center for Rural Development for revenue generated from parts of the network along I-75 and in eastern Kentucky.

• The state has not finalized an $88 million settlement with a construction vendor for which funding was authorized in the 2018 legislative session.

• Additional findings and recommendations detail increased monitoring and analysis needed to reduce costs if the project continues and to avoid repeating these mistakes on future projects.”

You can read the full report, here: https://auditor.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx

