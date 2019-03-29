FRANKFORT, Ky. — A bill passed late March 28 could lead to Kentucky retirees seeing their benefits suspended. Lawmakers said it was still a better deal than the alternative of seeing agencies like crisis centers going out of business.

The vote on House Bill 358 was like a game show where there were no great answers and the parting gifts in question. Contestants are the nearly 40,000 employees and retirees of so-called quasi-state agencies and regional universities. Those are Kentuckians who work at places like crisis centers, health agencies and universities that don't have the letters UofL or UK.

The question for the quasis and universities: How do you go from 49 percent payroll paid to retirement contributions to 84 percent?

Lawmakers feared the answer for many would be bankruptcy.

After heated debate, they approved a deal that allows an escape from the Kentucky Retirement System known as KRS.

Employees of those quasis and universities could leave a defined benefit plan with its guaranteed money and benefits for a defined contribution plan. Think of that as going from a pension to a 401k where the stock market can take your winnings.

But choosing that answer comes with a hazard too.

If the quasi or university opts out of KRS but fails to pay off their pension liabilities in one lump sum or through payments, the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet takes over management. Worse yet for retirees of those organizations, their benefits are suspended until the quasi or university comes up with the money.

Here are the eligibility rules: Anyone hired after January 1, 2014, must enter the 401k style plan regardless of whether their agency or university opts out.

An analysis of what this plan will cost the state was not ready before lawmakers passed the bill.

It's believed that just less than 40,000 Kentuckians are impacted by the decision as employees or retirees. You can expect many more rely on the services of organizations or those universities.

House Bill 358 was sent to Governor Matt Bevin who has yet to sign it into law.