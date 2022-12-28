Bobbie Holsclaw to be sworn into office for seventh term as Jefferson County Clerk

Officials say this is the most terms ever won as the county's clerk.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw will take her oath of office for the seventh time on Wednesday night.

Officials say this is the most terms ever won as the county's clerk. According to her campaign website, she was first elected to office in November of 1998.

In addition, officials say she is the longest serving Republican in Jefferson County for any office.

Holsclaw narrowly beat Tina Ward-Pugh in the November election, with just 51 percent of the vote.

The county clerk is chair of the Board of Elections office, overseeing polling locations across the county for every election. The office also handles legal records like vehicle tags, marriage licenses and property deeds.

She will be sworn in at Metro Hall at 6:30 p.m.

