FRANKFORT, Ky. — The bills that worried Kentucky teachers are on life-support this legislative session, but the sick-outs may continue.

JCPS teachers called out of school for the fifth time in two weeks Wednesday, saying they were concerned lawmakers would pass a number of bills that may have a negative impact on public education. Still, it was clear the most worrisome issue for teachers was missing its best bet at becoming a reality.

A bipartisan conference committee approved a revenue bill that did not include the controversial language adding tax credit scholarships from House Bill 205, effectively killing the bill this session. Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins signed the committee's recommendations, with Speaker David Osborne saying it would be next to impossible to do anything with the bill.

"I think that it would be next to impossible at this point. Obviously we have three days left, and so anything is still, I guess, technically possible, but I think from all practical stand point it would be next to impossible to do it at this point," Osborne said.

RELATED: Tensions high in Kentucky House committee hearing for scholarship tax credit

In addition, House Bill 525, the bill restructuring the Kentucky Teachers' Retirement System's Board of Trustees, is also headed nowhere this session. House Majority Floor Leader Bam Carney said that with two days left, it's unlikely they can move the bill along.

"I would say it's resting comfortably," Carney said. "It's not in the orders of the day and that leaves us with two days left, so very unlikely."

RELATED: Bill affecting teacher pension board 'resting comfortably,' will not be passed this session

But even that reassurance from Carney did nothing to settle the nerves of those demonstrating as pleas from even democrat legislatures to stay at work has failed to settle their concerns. Considering last year's last minute change adding pension reform legislation to a sewer bill, teachers said they feel they have more reasons to be suspicious than trusting.

RELATED: Bill breakdown: How far along are the bills Kentucky teachers are protesting in Frankfort?

"You know, I think there is a trust factor here now with teachers that they just don't trust the process here in Frankfort," Adkins said, "and they're going to be here to watch it, and if something does happen, it's going to be while they're here with their eyes and ears wide open."

Many said it's too soon to tell if teachers will call out again tomorrow, the day that typically sees a flurry of bills fly through as lawmakers try to beat the clock. Teachers protesting said they would not rule out coming back to see what happens for themselves.

MORE: Bill giving additional powers to JCPS superintendent passes House, heads to governor's desk

►Contact reporter Chris Williams at cwilliams@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@chriswnews) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.