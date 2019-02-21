FRANKFORT, Ky. — Child sex dolls are on their way to becoming illegal in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Senate passed Senate Bill 102 yesterday which would not allow people to own anatomically correct dolls or robots that resemble minors and are meant for sexual purposes.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Senator Whitney Westerfield after a judge was not able to prosecute a man who ordered sex dolls resembling an infant and six to eight-year-old girl last year. The charge was dropped because the judge said there was not an actual child involved.

The bill now goes to the House.