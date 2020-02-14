LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Greater Louisville Inc. is backing a bill aimed at helping Kentucky employers hire and retain employees with substance use disorders.

Senate Bill 173, sponsored by Senator Matt Castlen (R-Owensboro), will support businesses that wish to develop employer-facilitated drug treatment programs for employees struggling with substance use disorders.

“At GLI, we recognize recovery is a life-long commitment. But to help improve outcomes, we need to make sure that individuals have opportunities to keep a job and earn a paycheck, which will help them pursue a more promising path to recovery. With this legislation, we want to empower employers to play a proactive role in this process,” said GLI President & CEO Sarah Davasher-Wisdom.

GLI says that members of their team studied legislation passed by Indiana that provides employers with liability protection and support if they choose to implement drug-treatment policies to help their employees find the help that they need.

GLI believes the legislation filed by Senator Castlen today will take a similar approach to Indiana’s law and will equip Kentucky employers with the tools they need to address substance use disorders and workforce challenges.

