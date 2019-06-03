FRANKFORT, Ky. — Despite teachers flocking to Frankfort, Senate Bill 250 passed through the House Standing Committee on Local Government 10-6 on Wednesday.

The bill gives more power to the superintendent of a district within a "consolidated, local government". In this case, that power would go to JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.

Supporters of the bill, including sponsor Senator Julie Raque Adams, believe that it would provide more freedom for Dr. Pollio to create a positive change within the district, saying that the current laws "handcuff" the superintendent.

"There's an incredible lack of trust between the educational community and members of the General Assembly," Senator Adams said during the committee hearing.

However, some groups are concerned that the bill takes away too much power from the School-Based Decision-Making Council and are worried about how these laws would be applied if another superintendent came into power.

"It's an attack on Louisville, it's an attack on Jefferson County, and it is not good legislation," Representative Jeffrey Donahue said.

Some of those concerns were eased with the proposition of amendments to the bill. One of the amendments allows a School-Based Decision-Making Council to recommend a principal to the superintendent who would then approve or disapprove the hiring.

Teachers heading to Frankfort to protest the bill led JCPS to cancel classes for the second time in the last week. KY 120 United and the Jefferson County Teachers' Association, two groups that have advocated for teacher action against previous legislation, both denied responsibility for the canceled classes on Wednesday morning.

With teachers filling the seats in the hearing, the bill still received enough votes to pass the House Committee and will head to the full House.

