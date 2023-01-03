'Pursue vetting candidates thoroughly': Kentucky bill would strengthen disclosure requirements

The measure would also prevent school districts from entering into nondisclosure agreements related to teacher misconduct involving a student.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bill aimed at bolstering disclosure requirements for teacher positions heads to the full House. It received bipartisan support.

It is designed to reveal past misconduct allegations against teachers seeking jobs in other school districts.

The bill is aimed at making sure Kentucky school administrators are aware when a teacher applies for a job in their district if they were previously accused of sexual misconduct.

"The goal of this legislation is to provide stronger requirements for disclosing previous misconduct and sets forth processes to ensure school districts can pursue vetting candidates thoroughly, and act decisively when serious violations have been investigated and confirmed," Rep. James Tipton (R-D53) said.

The measure would also prevent school districts from entering into nondisclosure agreements related to teacher misconduct involving a student.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.