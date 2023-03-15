Kentucky Senate passes bill to make commonwealth 'Second Amendment Sanctuary State'

The bill would nullify the enforcement of any federal firearm ban. This is the second attempt at passing such legislation for Kentucky lawmakers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bill that would make Kentucky a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State” has passed the Senate.

Wednesday, some brought up concerns that the bill would limit law enforcement’s ability to do their jobs.

“What this would mean, if there is an FBI agent, a DEA agent, and they’re going after a bad guy and they have charges based on a Federal Firearms ban. [Police] will not be able to go assist that federal agent,” Republican Sen. Danny Carroll said.

However, supporters said the bill is necessary to prevent overreach by the federal government.

“Right now, we have a President in the Oval Office who is executive order happy. And he just recently issued another executive order to enforce more strict gun laws,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Tichenor said.

President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order on gun control in an attempt to stiffen background checks to buy guns, promote more secure firearm storage and ensure law enforcement agencies get more out of the bipartisan gun law enacted in 2022.

The bill now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk.

An identical bill was passed in Missouri; however, a court recently struck that bill down and called it unconstitutional.

Missouri’s Attorney General Andrew Bailey said he is planning an appeal of that ruling.

