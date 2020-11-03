FRANKFORT, Ky. — A bill requiring care for infants surviving abortion is one step closer to becoming law. Senate Bill 9 passed the House committee, though some members were concerned about vague language.

The bill would require doctors and other healthcare workers to provide life-saving care for infants born alive after a surviving an abortion.

The bill now goes to the House floor for a vote.

