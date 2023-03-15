Bill aimed at changing Metro Council appointment process heads back to Kentucky House

House Bill 191 would change it so when a seat becomes available on Metro Council, an election for a replacement will be held.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bill that would change how Louisville's Metro Council seats are filled after members leave is now heading back to Kentucky's House after the Senate passed an amended version Wednesday.

House Bill 191 would change it so when a seat becomes available on Metro Council, an election for a replacement will be held.

Currently, Metro Council appoints new members to seats that have been vacated.

The Senate added that special elections will not be held on federal holidays and the order of candidates' names as they appear on the ballot will be determined by lot.

An attempt to amend the bill further to allow for run-off elections failed.

"What happens in some of these is, you may have, I think, in my colleague from Jefferson 19, we have some 15 candidates in these races, 21 candidates in the races, and so it would allow for that democratic runoff process, so there's not gamesmanship in any way," Democratic Sen. David Yates said.

The floor amendment failed but still passed out of the Senate with all senators voting in favor of the bill.

Metro Council will vote for District 8's new council member during their next meeting on Thursday. They will take Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong's seat after she left to take Rep. Morgan McGarvey's old seat.

