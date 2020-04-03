FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky House judiciary committee advanced a bill that aims to limit abortion practices.

House Bill 451, sponsored by Rep. Stan Lee, would expand the Kentucky attorney general’s power to act against abortion facilities found to be violating laws or regulations. It would create civil or criminal penalties.

The bill is now eligible for a vote from the full House.

