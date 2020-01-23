INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal aimed at making it more difficult for Indiana electric companies to close additional coal-fired power plants faces objections from consumer and environmental groups who argue it could stifle growth in renewable energy such as wind and solar power.

The Indiana House utilities committee voted 9-4 Wednesday to advance the bill to the full House.

That vote came after the committee scaled back the bill so that restrictions on power plant closures only last until July 2021.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Ed Soliday said he wanted a one-year pause in additional coal plant closings because of what he sees as a gap for when renewable sources can provide reliable and stable electricity service.

