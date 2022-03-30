Big-ticket bills pass Kentucky Senate, heads to governor's desk

Lawmakers spent about 12 hours passing and debating various bills.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Lawmakers flexed their political strength Tuesday as session soon comes to an end.

Lawmakers spent about 12 hours passing and debating various bills. There were definitely some big ones – a bill requiring charter schools, another allowing for small cities and another restricting abortion.

Protesters were escorted out of the Senate Gallery minutes before GOP lawmakers passed House Bill 3, which restricts drug-induced abortions and requires minors to get parental consent in order to get an abortion.

“We want to make those women in Kentucky and girls wanting to terminate pregnancy also have the same quality of health care,” Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, said.

“You feel that you have the right under the guise of medical safety to legislative for the rest of us,” Senator Karen Berg (D – Jefferson) said.

Several democrats even left the chamber, a show of their thoughts on the measure.

Another big-ticket item was House Bill 9, which provides funding for charter schools. It also requires a charter school in Louisville and Northern Kentucky.

“This takes public taxpayer money and it puts it to schools run by for-profit corporations whose schools don’t have to follow the same rules and regulations as public schools,” Senator Morgan McGarvey (D – Jefferson) said. “If it’s such a good thing not to have those rules and regulations, why are they in our public schools?”

“We talk about spending taxpayer dollars, there should be a return on those dollars and obviously that hasn’t happened in JCPS at all,” Senator Stephen Meredith (R – 5) said.

House Bill 314, which allows for the creation of small cities within Jefferson County also passed the Senate.

That bill has received criticism from metro councilmembers and even the Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

“”I’m really concerned over the past month as to what has taken place with regard to this body and its treatment of Louisville,” Senator Reginald Thomas (D – 13) said.

“The people of Louisville should have a chance to change or adjust,” Senator Michael Nemes (R – 38) said.

These bills now head to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk.

