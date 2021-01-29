Louisville professor discusses the possible effects of Biden's plans, executive orders

President Biden plans to make changes on COVID-19 resources, minimum wage, environmental regulation and racial equity. What do those changes mean for us?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We've been hearing since Inauguration Day about how having a new president is going the change our country - it's something we hear every time we have a transition of power.

But what about how will these changes affect us here at home?

We talked to Jason Gainous, a professor of politics at the University of Louisville, and he shared his top four ways that President Biden's plans might affect us in Kentucky and Indiana.

Coronavirus Relief

Rather than giving states full say, President Biden is running a different playbook when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic - and it could impact how resources are distributed in our area.

"Biden is taking a federal approach," Gainous said. "Using the Defense Production Act, which will ramp up production of all the things we need - from vaccines to testing to equipment."

Gainous also said Biden's current plans will increase the distribution of these resources, which hasn't been the smoothest process so far.

Minimum Wage

President Biden has signed executive orders to clear the way for a $15 minimum wage for federal workers and contractors. He said he wants to implement that wage raise nationwide, but Gainous said he isn't so sure that's going to happen.

"What I feel like would happen is the wage would go up and then the cost of everything would just go up and once it found equilibrium, we would be sitting at the same spot again with everything just costing more," he said.

Environmental Regulation

President Biden has already signed executive orders to cut oil, gas and coal emissions and double energy production from offshore wind turbines. Conversations about environmental regulation can be contentious around our area because of its effect on the coal industry.

However, Gainous said the industry's struggles will likely continue regardless of the actions Biden takes.

"The problem, I think, with the coal resistance is that the market is dying. Regardless of whether or not the Biden administration starts legislating in stricter controls, even outside of that, market forces have been killing the coal industry for some time," he said.

Racial Equity

Even though he hasn't laid out any specific plans, President Biden has been clear about making racial equity a priority during his administration.

"I'm not certain what kinds of legislation we'll see, but what's really clear to me is almost every time Biden speaks...any sort of conversation about his values, goals and agenda, racial equity comes up every time," Gainous said.

Contact reporter Daniel Sechtin at dsechtin@whas11.com.

