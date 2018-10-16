LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – — Governor Matt Bevin is on the defense after receiving mixed reaction to his campaign-like video featuring grenade-throwing while targeting corruption.

Bevin’s video rebuttal comes one day after Louisville Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth said it was “one of the most bizarre things I’ve seen out a public official in a long time” and it would “backfire with a large number of Kentuckians”.

See Bevin's original video here.

“Boy it takes so little to trigger a whiny liberal,” Bevin said at the start of the video.

He goes after Yarmuth stating that the idea of blowing up red tape and corruption would be shocking because Democrats waste billions and billions of dollars in Washington D.C.

A light-hearted take on our fight against corruption seems to have upset some people...😊



Let the whiners whine...We've fought corruption since the beginning and we're going to keep on doing it. #WeAreKY pic.twitter.com/ZyJoX5IW5h — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) October 16, 2018

“I will say this – we’re going to keep doing it, we’ve done a lot of it, we’re gonna do a whole lot more,” he said.

Bevin also went after the Beshear administration calling out their spending of $300 million to build and run the former state-run health exchange website, Kynect in 2013. The Obama administration called the Kynect model a success.

However, after Bevin became governor in 2015 he shut down the exchange calling it “redundant” and began moving more than 500,000 low-income adults to the Healthcare.gov website to enroll for health plans.

Bevin also made claims in the video that the Beshear administration swept out lottery funds “over and over again” and didn’t put money “into education as promised.”

He says there are a number of examples of waste, corruption, lack of transparency and inside deals his administration has been blowing up.

Bevin mentions investments are happening in the state “like never before” and says these are the kind of things they’re doing because “we take pride in who we are”.

Bevin hit back at his critics saying let the “whiners whine”.

“I love the fact that you’re this easily upset. Expect to be upset – because if you’re upset by us cleaning up corruption, you’re gonna be upset for a long, long time to come. It’s a whole new day, we are Kentucky.”

