FRANKFORT, Ky. — More than a year after two students were killed in a shooting at Marshall County High School, Governor Matt Bevin signed a school safety bill the victims' parents have been advocating for.

Senate Bill 1, backed by the parents of Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, was hailed as the most important proposed legislation this legislative session. The bill landed on the governor's desk after the Senate unanimously passed the legislation in January, and the House passed with a 96-3 vote.

The bill sets a goal of providing more school resource officers and mental health professionals in schools as well as creating a new position of a school security marshal.

