LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky leaders said they are expected Governor Matt Bevin to call a special session within the next two weeks after releasing his new pension bill proposal.

"Special session is coming, it's coming soon," Bevin said Monday. "The bill is written it's being scored this is going to be rolled out in the days ahead and it's going to be soon."

What exactly is in the plan is unclear. Those impacted will be retirees and current employees of quasi-state agencies like regional universities, health departments and rape crisis centers.

"There are no great options when it comes to this pension mess that we are in," Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said. "I commend the governor and his team for listening to our advice and our admonishment that they take the lead on it and I think they've done a good job."

While several leaders said there is no outstanding option on how to fix the crisis, reviews on Bevin's proposal are mixed. Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey said he did not believe the bill was the best idea in a bad situation as they have not looked at every option.

"We're unclear on what all the effects of the bill are at this point and that's what we're going to look at -- what's going to happen if one of these agencies defaults on one of their payments to get out? What's going to happen to retirees? What's going to happen to employees," McGarvey said. "We need to make sure those people are fully protected and not just a little bit protected."

Thayer said he did believe there were protections in place for those who are retired from agencies that might be affected.

"I don't know that it's going to be that bad," Thayer said. "I think there are protections in there for those who are already retired, but i want to continue to emphasize how bad the pension crisis is in the commonwealth."

Reaction on both sides of the House was also mixed with Speaker David Osborne writing that it's too early to get into specifics, but House Republicans were going to work with those impacted.

“Our membership is prepared to give it careful consideration and speak to the agencies and regional universities, as well as the individual employees, that are impacted by this situation," Osborne's statement said. "We spent countless hours working with them on the previous proposal and their input is just as important now as it was then.”

House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins said he wants to see a freeze in rates until next year. Adkins, Democratic Caucus Chair Derrick Graham and Whip Joni Jenkins said they were not briefed by the administration on Bevin's legislation, writing in a letter that they were not given an in-person, in-depth review that House Republicans received.

"We are seeking more information about [the bill"s] implementation, its legality, and its impact on affected public employees and their agencies and universities," their letter said.

