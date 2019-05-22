LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Matt Bevin swept the Republican primary with 52 percent of the vote. His challenger, State Representative Robert Goforth pulled in 39 percent.

Many expected Goforth to get some traction in this contest with a slice of the GOP upset with Governor Bevin over some of his rhetoric about public employees. Goforth is behind part of the effort in the House to stymie Governor Bevin's effort to fix the pension crisis for quasi-state agencies.

MORE | Incumbent Governor Matt Bevin wins GOP gubernatorial nomination

MORE | AG Andy Beshear wins Democratic gubernatorial nomination

After being projected the winner, the governor congratulated Goforth on his fight insisting that their differences now don't matter because the differences between he and his Democratic opponent could not be clearer.

“It was about what would have expected when people asked me earlier. I expected he would get thirty-something percent. The amount of money he spent, the amount of time he spent, certainly what you expect. The real issue it's a moot point now. It's topical maybe tonight and maybe in this moment, but a day from now, certainly a week from now, it will be irrelevant. Nobody will even remember or talk about it, and the choice will be Ralph Alvarado and myself against, you know, Beshear and Coleman. That's going to be the ticket and it's going to be a remarkably stark contrast between the two tickets, conservative vs liberal,” Bevin said.

The contest many have waited for is coming. Bevin vs. Beshear is for the governor’s seat this time.

