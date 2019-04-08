FANCY FARM, Ky. — The gloves were off at Kentucky’s premiere political event as politicians traded political jabs during the annual Fancy Farm picnic.

Attorney General Andy Beshear and his running mate, Jacqueline Colemen stuck to relatively traditional Fancy Farm speeches packed with zingers at their opponents while Governor Matt Bevin and Ralph Alvarado stuck to a game plan by many of the GOP speakers backing a pro-life and pro-Trump agenda trying to paint the left as socialist.



"Are you on the side of sanctuary cities? Or are you on the side of protecting the rule of law and securing our borders? Which side are you on?" Bevin said.



Senator Ralph Alvarado, candidate for Lt. Governor added, “Do you support defending the sanctity of life, free speech and your second amendment rights? Then vote Matt Bevin. Do you support President Trump? Then vote Matt Bevin.”

Coleman delivered the line that drew the most applause of the day.

“Welcome to Fancy Farm where our politics might differ, but all Kentuckians can agree we hate Duke. Am I right? It's just too bad that our governor is the Christian Laettner of Kentucky politics," she said.

Beshear took the stage before Coleman, setting the table by taking aim at the scissor pins the Bevin administration wears as a badge of cutting red tape.



"But you know those scissors are a great a great symbol of his first term – in half, he slashed the budget of public education and he's trying to cut people off of healthcare.”



The St. Jerome Picnic and Fancy Farm Political happenings draw thousands to the tiny town each year and this year saw democrats parading in "Moscow Mitch” gear they're selling online.



It stems from social media posts accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of not preventing Russian meddling in elections.

Leader McConnell countered with a line seen on t-shirts his "Team Mitch" is selling.



"They want to turn America into a socialist country. Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell are never going to let that happen. That's why I call myself the grim reaper – I’m killing their socialist agenda.”

The candidates will hit the campaign trail with three months until Election Day.

Even though Fancy Farm is over, it's a sure bet the barbs and attacks will continue right up until Kentuckians go to the ballot box.

