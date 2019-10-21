Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is no longer the least popular governor in the United States, according to new rankings from a national polling organization.

Bevin's approval rose from 32% to 34% in Morning Consult's Q3 approval rankings, with a 53% disapproval rating from voters. While his approval has risen, Bevin's net approval is still at -20.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo is now America's least popular governor with a 56% disapproval and 36% approval rating.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is still the least popular senator in the country, with a 50% disapproval and 37% approval rating. Rand Paul is also is the top 10 most unpopular senators in the country, with a 40% disapproval and approval rating.

Bevin is running for re-election against Attorney General Andy Beshear in the 2019 gubernatorial election, choosing Ralph Alvarado as his running mate over Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton.

Mason-Dixon Polling had Bevin and Beshear tied at 46% in its Oct. 16 poll, with Bevin receiving increasing support from Republican voters. President Trump tweeted an endorsement of Bevin in October, and his campaign announced a rally at Rupp Arena the night before the election.

The Kentucky gubernatorial election is Tuesday, November 5.

