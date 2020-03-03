FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is trying to jump start a stalled health care bill. The measure would prevent health insurers from denying coverage due to preexisting medical conditions.
The bill's supporters said Tuesday there's a growing sense of urgency to pass the legislation.
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to decide a lawsuit that threatens the Obama-era federal health care law guaranteeing health coverage for people with preexisting conditions.
Supporters say the state needs a backup law to maintain coverage in case the Affordable Care Act is struck down.
Beshear says about 1.8 million Kentuckians have preexisting conditions.
More Kentucky news:
- Senate OK's bill to protect minors from online harassment
- Woman files lawsuit against popular trampoline park
- Three more JCPS principals found unfit to lead struggling schools after state audits
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.