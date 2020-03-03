FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is trying to jump start a stalled health care bill. The measure would prevent health insurers from denying coverage due to preexisting medical conditions.

The bill's supporters said Tuesday there's a growing sense of urgency to pass the legislation.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to decide a lawsuit that threatens the Obama-era federal health care law guaranteeing health coverage for people with preexisting conditions.

Supporters say the state needs a backup law to maintain coverage in case the Affordable Care Act is struck down.

Beshear says about 1.8 million Kentuckians have preexisting conditions.

