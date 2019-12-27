FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has set special elections to fill two vacancies in the state House that occurred when Reps. Rocky Adkins and Dennis Keene joined Beshear's administration.

The governor's office said the elections in Districts 67 and 99 are set for Feb. 25.

The filing deadline for those nominated by their political party and petitions for independent and political group candidates is 4 p.m. Jan. 7. District 67, Keene's seat, includes part of Campbell County. Adkins' seat in District 99 includes Elliott, Lewis and Rowan counties.

Adkins was chosen as Beshear's senior adviser, and Keene was appointed commissioner of the Department of Local Government.