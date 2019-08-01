Democrat Andy Beshear says he has raised more than $1.16 million for his campaign for governor.

Beshear released his fundraising totals on Tuesday. The money includes a $20,000 loan from Beshear, plus more than $24,000 in in-kind contributions. Beshear says his campaign has $850,000 available to spend.

Beshear is one of four announced Democratic candidates for governor. Monday, former Auditor Adam Edelen launched his campaign along with running mate Gill Holland. House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins and Geoff Young, a former state employee, are also running.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has said he will seek a second term, but has yet to file for the office or begin raising money for a campaign. Republican state Rep. Robert Goforth announced his candidacy on Tuesday. Two other Republicans are also running.