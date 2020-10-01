FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is restoring a workplace safety board that was abolished by former Gov. Matt Bevin.

Beshear says the move to reestablish the 12-member Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board is an effort to strengthen safety in the workplace.

Bevin used an executive order in July 2018 to get rid of the board. Beshear, then the attorney general, opposed the move.

