Gov. Beshear files paperwork for 2023 re-election bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Although his term runs through 2023, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has filed the necessary paperwork to run for re-election.

Beshear made the announcement via Twitter saying, "Team -- I just filed the initial paperwork to run for re-election! There are so many challenges facing our Commonwealth. Kentuckians are counting on me to deliver, and I won't let them down."

The official re-election announcement comes on the heels of a week of major economic investments in the state. The most prominent, being Ford building two electric battery plants in Hardin County, which is expected to bring more than 5,000 jobs.

Beshear was elected in 2019 defeating incumbent Matt Bevin with a narrow 5,136 vote victory. The governor's office was put to the test early into the term as he was inaugurated just four months before the first positive case of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Kentucky GOP chairman Mac Brown said in a statement, "After almost two years in office now, Gov. Andy Beshear and his administration’s record is clear. From massively mismanaging unemployment insurance to continued executive overreach – while refusing to work collaboratively with legislative leaders and constitutional officers and much more, Kentuckians deserve a better way than what the Beshear Administration has to offer. Kentucky Republicans look forward to working hard on behalf of our nominee in 2023 to win back the governor’s office and get the Commonwealth back on track."

So far, the full 2023 gubernatorial field remains unclear as the only challenger to the incumbent is Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon. Harmon is in his second term as state auditor and filed paperwork for a run in July 2021.

US Rep. James Comer announced in August that he has no plans to run in the gubernatorial race. Comer fell short by 83 votes in the 2015 Republican primary to eventual Gov. Bevin.

The Gubernatorial Primary is scheduled for May 16, 2023 with the General Election slated for Nov. 7, 2023.

