FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced a website that would help people verify if their voting rights were restored.

Voting rights were restored to over 152,000 non-violent felons after Beshear signed an executive order Dec. 12.

“My faith teaches me to treat others with dignity and respect. My faith also teaches forgiveness, and that is why I am restoring voting rights to over 140,000 Kentuckians who have done wrong in the past, but are doing right now,” Beshear said during his inaugural address.

People can check CivilRightsRestoration.ky.gov to see if their rights were restored. If their rights were restored, they are eligible to register to vote immediately. To find if you are eligible, enter a first and last name, date of birth and verify the county where you were convicted.

The restoration does not include people currently in custody or on supervision. Those convicted felons will be reviewed for automatic restoration once their sentence is complete.

The deadline to vote in the May primary is April 20. Anyone can register to vote or update his or her registration online at the Kentucky Voter Information Portal.

