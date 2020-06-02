FRANKFORT, Ky. — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has teamed up with a Republican lawmaker to push for a bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky.

Beshear and Rep. Adam Koenig were joined Thursday by representatives of business and education groups to call for passage of the sports wagering measure.

The bill has stalled in the House since winning committee approval in mid-January.

Beshear says the bill's passage is the “right thing to do" to generate more state revenue.

Sports wagering would generate an estimated $22 million to $25 million in yearly revenue. Opponents include The Family Foundation. It says sports betting would hurt families.

