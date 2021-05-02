2 Beshear impeachment petitions dismissed, 1 still considered

The committee also requested information from Attorney General Daniel Cameron regarding the Breonna Taylor grand jury.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky House committee has dismissed two of three petitions pushing for the impeachment of Gov. Andy Beshear based on his COVID-19 response.

Chairman Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) announced that two petitions against Beshear were dismissed based on insufficiency on their face, however the committee has requested more information from the governor as it reviews the remaining petition.

In a letter to Beshear, the committee blamed a "failure to produce requested info" for delaying their work. The committee resent their request for information, asking for insight into the governor's restrictions on in-person church services and travel during the pandemic.

Kentucky’s Supreme Court ruled last year that the governor had the authority to put restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to contain the coronavirus.

Kentucky Impeachment Committee dismisses the 2nd & 3rd petitions filed against Gov Andy Beshear, asks for more info from Gov on 1st petition, asks for more info from AG Cameron on his petition & discusses the Rep Goforth petition but took no action. @WHAS11 #KYga21 pic.twitter.com/G74ooAgKX0 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) February 5, 2021

The committee also discussed two impeachment petitions filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Rep. Robert Goforth. While the panel discussed the petition of Goforth, no action was taken.

In response to the Cameron petition, the committee is requesting "any audio recording or transcript" of Cameron's grand jury instruction tied to the Breonna Taylor case. Cameron has until Monday at 6 p.m. to respond.

Cameron called for a dismissal of his petition saying it is “so lacking in legal and factual support."

