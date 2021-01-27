Impeachment committee asks for more information from Gov. Andy Beshear

Chair Jason Nemes of Louisville said they are asking for more information to 'resolve this matter as expeditiously as possible.'

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky House of Representatives committee investigating a petition for Gov. Andy Beshear's impeachment said they will ask Beshear for more information before deciding their next steps.

The committee could have voted to dismiss the petition or ask for testimony, but instead Chair Jason Nemes of Louisville said they are asking for more information to "resolve this matter as expeditiously as possible."

Nemes did not say what information the committee was seeking, but said they will ask for the governor to respond by Monday.

During the committee's meeting, Nemes also announced one of the petitioners asked for his name to be withdrawn. Both Beshear and the remaining petitioners filed their responses for the committee to read Wednesday.

Beshear's attorneys argued the governor has done his best during an unprecedented time, and knows that the electorate will have a say in whether it approves of his pandemic response.

"The Petition cites no facts and little law in a last-ditch effort to upend our constitutional separation of powers," the filing says.

The remaining three petitioners claimed Beshear had overstepped his constitutional authority and accused him of "juvenile" attacks that led to threats on them.

There was no word on a petition to impeach Rep. Robert Goforth.

WHAS11 will have more on the impeachment committee during NightTeam at 11 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.