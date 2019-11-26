LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teachers will be front and center at Kentucky Governor-elect Andy Beshear's inaugural celebrations, but he does not expect them to sick-out to do so.

Tuesday, Mr. and Mrs. Beshear announced their plans for Inauguration Day which will include some traditional events, and others they hope will become new traditions.

While he will be officially sworn-in at midnight on Dec. 10, the Inauguration festivities will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a breakfast reception at the Thomas D Clark Center for Kentucky History.

From 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. there is an Inaugural Worship Service at First Christian Church in Frankfort.

The Inaugural Parade will head up Capitol Avenue in Frankfort at 10 a.m. and the Governor-elect wants educators to lead the march. He named them the parade’s grand marshals.

We asked whether he expects teachers to sick-out to attend.

“No. We are working with the entire educational community to make sure that school goes on and is a productive day for all of our kids across the Commonwealth. The one exception to that is right here in Frankfort which has called off school for the day and we hope as many of those kids come out and participate in this historic moment," Beshear said.

He rallied with educators in the last two years, promised them raises while on the campaign trail and now is calling for them to take a main role on Dec. 10, so we also asked the KEA President how he’s managing it all.

“We've reached out to our local leaders, had them reach out, so they could reach out to their superintendent to send a representative body so that they can be in the parade”, explained Eddie Campbell, “So we're doing it very orderly and they're reaching out and having those conversations at the local level.”

The Beshears are adding a new tradition that also targets many who protested the General Assembly. After the 2 p.m. Swearing-in ceremony, they’re hosting a State Capitol Open House where they say they plan to open to doors to the Capitol to the public.

See a full list of the inaugural ceremonies by clicking here: https://kentucky.gov/inauguration/Pages/Home.aspx

