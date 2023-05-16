AP projects Gov. Andy Beshear secures Democratic nomination to run for re-election

Beshear will await the results of the GOP race to see who he will face in November's general election.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Incumbent Andy Beshear has defeated his challengers to win the Democratic primary for Kentucky governor.

Democrats Peppy Martin and Geoff Young challenged Beshear, but it wasn't really a competition.

The Associated Press called the race for Beshear just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

His first term has been defined by multiple crises including the COVID-19 pandemic, devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky and catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. He’s won praise for much of the response to those events.

With much of the state as a Republican stronghold, Beshear has been one of the most popular Democratic governors with a 63% approval rating among Kentucky voters.

Under Beshear, Kentucky has seen economic development and infrastructure success. He also expanded health care access to thousands of Kentuckians.

The general election will take place on Nov. 7.

