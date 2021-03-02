Beshear asks judge to prevent vetoed bills from becoming law

An attorney for Beshear said he wants the judge to prevent bills from becoming law while the case works its way through the court system.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — It didn’t take long for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to take his fight to the courts.

The Democrat watched Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate override 6 of his vetoes on Tuesday. Minutes later he filed with the Franklin County court to stop House Bill 1, Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 2 from becoming law.

Wednesday morning, Judge Phillip Shepherd heard arguments during a virtual hearing. While he said that he expects this case to go to the Kentucky Supreme Court, a lawyer for Gov. Beshear said he wants Shepherd to prevent the bills from becoming law while the case works its way through the court system.

Shepherd did not rule during the hearing, instead saying he hoped to have an answer "soon."

House Bill 1 was a wide-ranging "reopen bill" that would allow businesses reopen if they follow C-D-C guidelines, let select visitors see long-term care facility residents and prevents the Cabinet for Health and Family Services from denying visits between children and their non-custodial parents.

Senate Bill 1 set a 30-day limit on a governor's emergency executive orders unless the General Assembly approves that they continue, while Senate Bill 2 gives the General Assembly more say in emergency regulations.

Beshear's attorney Amy Cubbage offered a warning if Shepherd does not order a stay on the bills.

"This can be interpreted to completely undo the mask regulation and any capacity limits," Cubbage said. "We could have large-scale events tomorrow. We already have litigation filed to attempt to order schools be back in 100% capacity in-person immediately."

A lawyer for Attorney General Daniel Cameron argued against a stay.

"The legislation did not affect or upset anything that Governor Beshear has done," the attorney said. "In fact, the 30 day clock that the legislation creates is likely now running."

Shepherd did not agree that the clock was ticking for Beshear's orders, but did recognize the need for quick answers to put the brakes on the bills. His ask was simple, try to talk this out.

“Work in good faith to try to resolve these issues, so we don't have a cloud of uncertainty about what rules are going to apply moving forward in fighting this very deadly public health pandemic that is plaguing the state, and the country, and the world now," Shepherd said.

Talking it out is something both sides have failed to accomplish since before this pandemic began. The case will surely go to the Supreme Court for a final say, which could take months.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.