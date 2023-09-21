Kentucky governor, GOP gubernatorial candidate address workforce development, business growth in forum

During a discussion hosted by the Kentucky Chamber, both alluded to Kentucky's economic growth as being contingent on solving other problems within the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The focus was on Kentucky's economy during a gubernatorial forum in downtown Louisville Wednesday night.

The keynote speakers at the Kentucky Chamber's Annual Meeting Dinner: Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and the Republican nominee vying to unseat him in November, Attorney General Daniel Cameron. They discussed what they'd do to address the biggest challenges facing the state, as it relates to workforce development, business growth and attracting people to the state who want to invest in it.

Though they never shared the stage at the same time, both candidates for the governor's mansion in 2024 said Kentucky's economic growth is contingent on solving other problems within the state.

One example brought up by the moderator was public safety.

"[It's about] making sure this Commonwealth is as safe as it can be, and that we provide a world class education system," Cameron said.

Gov. Beshear, the incumbent, touted increased wages for Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers during his current term.

"Violent crime is down, but people don't feel safe, and that's what's important. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their home," Beshear said. "We just had over 700 applications for the next (KSP) cadet class. We are moving in the right direction, and it's going to make all of Kentucky safer."

On the other side of the aisle, Cameron pointed to the homicide rates in Jefferson County as being unacceptable.

"That is not something we should be willing to accept as business leaders," Cameron said. "If you're looking to attract businesses and recruit people to a state, you've got to have plans to address those issues."

In an email sent to newsrooms on Monday, Louisville Metro Police said there were 113 homicides to date, with the 114 homicide happening later that day. Compared to 2022, there were 118 homicides that time last year.

During the forum, both addressed education, and its role in getting people to move to Kentucky and stay put -- and for companies to invest in the state.

At 8 tonight, Kentucky’s Governor and the challenger for his seat will take turns on stage for a forum – answering questions on how they plan to address the state’s biggest challenges.@KyChamber is hosting as part of its annual meeting dinner here at the Omni downtown @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/Z1cocH9OKf — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) September 20, 2023

Beshear said the state must continue to increase public teacher pay, saying "the way we catch up a kid in math is to make sure there's a math teacher there every day."

Cameron though promised he's the one who will work with the state legislature to make improvements within the classroom happen.

"[I have] the relationship with the Legislature to get things done, as it relates to solving those problems," Cameron said.

Meanwhile, the two took different stances on Kentucky's low workforce participation, as it compares to national rankings.

Cameron told the crowd he must reintroduce a culture of bringing people back to work.

"As we think about some of these projects that are coming online, how are we going to fuel these projects if we don't have the workforce?" Cameron said.

Beshear, on the other hand, said a record number of jobs are filled, and having plenty to still pick from is a good problem to have.

"For so long we've looked at the glass as half empty -- Listen, our glass is so full at the moment, [that] we need a bigger glass," Beshear said.

The Kentucky governor's race is one of the most closely watched races nationally, and the deadline to register to vote in the November election is almost here.

Kentuckians must be registered to vote by Oct. 10 at 4 p.m., and the general election is on Nov. 7.

Click here to register to vote or check your registration online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.