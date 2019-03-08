FANCY FARM, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One called the other a buffoon, one is demanding the other fire someone--just another Friday night in Kentucky politics?

It’s the night before Fancy Farm and many are preparing for what’s expected to be a Bevin vs. Beshear showdown. The candidates and their parties are in Western Kentucky to party in anticipation for Saturday, the big day.

At the Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center Democrats held the 24th Annual Mike Miller Bean Dinner, it's their last warmup before what should be a hot day in Fancy Farm.

"I’m ready. It’s about making sure, that, while it’s good-natured tomorrow, and we’re going to tell a few jokes but we’re, we're going to spend most of our time doing is talking about what we want to see for the future of Kentucky," Attorney General Andy Beshear, also a candidate for the governor of Kentucky, said.

Every candidate smiles and jokes about their Fancy Farm speech on the night before.

Democrats on the statewide ballot were here for the Friday night festivities, visiting with supporters and trying not to give away any of their rehearsed one-liners. Secretary of state candidate Heather French Henry even tossed a few bean bags.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said his office is investigating the situation at the Black Jewel Mine and he wants Governor Bevin to fire the state labor secretary.

"Who if he had done his job, if he had required that the law been followed, there would have been a bond that could have paid the wages of the Harlan minors from the Black Jewel site and the failure to do that is absolutely disqualifying. Matt Bevin must take this step and fire that cabinet secretary," Beshear said.

Bevin said the following in regards to Beshear's remark about the Black Jewel Mine.

"That’s a level of desperation that’s surprising," Governor Matt Bevin said. "I don’t even understand the logic behind that. It doesn’t make a lick of sense. ...Andy Beshear is a buffoon, I mean really. If that’s the kind of stuff that he’s doing, what’s his plan to actually run the state? It would be awesome if he actually had a plan for what he wants to be and not what he doesn’t want other people to be."

No that’s not the governor's Fancy Farm speech, it’s his answer to the question about General Beshear's demands.

Forty-five minutes down the road, at Murray State, Republicans gathered for their annual night before the Fancy Farm Fundraiser.

WHAS11's Political Editor Chris Williams asked Bevin about the moment many are waiting for--he and Andy Beshear on the same stage.

"It’s you know, here’s the thing. This is, I hate to say it, this is just theater. Nobody’s going to make their determination based on what he said tomorrow," Bevin said. "But it is a great fundraiser for a great cause. It’s a great tradition."

