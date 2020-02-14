Governor Andy Beshear visited four Eastern Kentucky communities Friday to present grants, support legislation to help miners and discuss key issues affecting Kentucky families including education and health care.

In collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG) and the Transportation Cabinet, Gov. Beshear announced nearly $3 million for community improvement projects in Morehead, Sandy Hook and Louisa.

Beshear also visited Pikeville to tour the Pikeville Medical Center and discuss health care and other priorities of his administration.

“I believe our people and our communities come first,” said Beshear. “Helping our Kentucky families improve their wages, access and afford health care, receive a high-quality education and protect their retirement while setting a positive and helpful tone in Frankfort is critically important to my administration. Every day, we are working as one team – Team Kentucky – to ensure we are building a bigger, brighter future for all our communities.”

The visits to the four communities come on the heels of the governor's visits to Commonwealth communities affected by flooding.

To read what the grants will fund in those communities click here.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.